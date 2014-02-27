FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cosan expects crush of 61 mln to 63 mln T cane 2014 -CEO
February 27, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Cosan expects crush of 61 mln to 63 mln T cane 2014 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cosan , Brazil’s largest sugar and ethanol company, expects a crush of 61 million to 63 million tonnes of cane in 2014 versus 61.4 million tonnes in 2013, Chief Executive Officer Marcos Lutz said on a call to reporters and analysts Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Cosan reported its joint venture with Royal-Dutch Shell Plc, known as Raizen, reported a net gain of 229.8 million reais ($98 million), down 32 percent from the 339.3 million reais reported in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Cosan executives said they expected the drought in the center-south, Brazil’s main cane region, to reduce the crush no more than 10 percent in the next crop that will begin in April. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

