Brazil regulator approves Monsanto GMO cotton variety

BRASILIA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biosecurity regulator CTNBio approved use of a genetically modified cotton seed produced by Monsanto Co, which offers pest resistance properties and is tolerant of the weed killer glyphosate, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The variety, known as Bollgard II Roundup Ready Flex, can resist insects in the lepidoptera category, which includes moths and butterflies such as armyworm, which is known to attack cotton plantations in Brazil.

The seed was approved for use in the United States and a number of other countries between 2005-07.