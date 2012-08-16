FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil regulator approves Monsanto GMO cotton variety
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 10:25 PM / in 5 years

Brazil regulator approves Monsanto GMO cotton variety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biosecurity regulator CTNBio approved use of a genetically modified cotton seed produced by Monsanto Co, which offers pest resistance properties and is tolerant of the weed killer glyphosate, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The variety, known as Bollgard II Roundup Ready Flex, can resist insects in the lepidoptera category, which includes moths and butterflies such as armyworm, which is known to attack cotton plantations in Brazil.

The seed was approved for use in the United States and a number of other countries between 2005-07.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.