Brazil presidential candidate Campos killed in plane crash-GloboNews
August 13, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil presidential candidate Campos killed in plane crash-GloboNews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos was killed in a plane crash in the southeastern city of Santos on Wednesday, television news network GloboNews said, without saying how it obtained the information.

A source in the Brazilian Socialist Party had previously told Reuters that Campos was on the Cessna 560XL that crashed.

Campos, 49, is a former governor of northeastern Pernambuco state who had the support of about 10 percent of voters in recent polls. He positioned himself as a business-friendly leftist and was a former ally of President Dilma Rousseff, who is seeking a second term. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Todd Benson)

