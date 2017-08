SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who is overseeing a graft investigation into dozens of senior politicians, was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state on Thursday, his son said.

"Dear friends, we have just received confirmation that our dad died! Thank you all for your thoughts," Francisco Prehn Zavascki said on his Facebook page. (Reporting by Lais Martins; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)