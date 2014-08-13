FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil presidential candidate Campos in plane crash - source
August 13, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil presidential candidate Campos in plane crash - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos crashed on Wednesday in the city of Santos, according to a source in Campos’s political party.

The plane, a Cessna 560XL, lost contact with air traffic control as it was preparing to land, according to an Air Force statement. Television images showed smoke billowing from the crash site in a residential area of Santos.

A police official in Santos said there were “certainly” fatalities in the crash, but could not say how many or provide any additional information.

The party source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Campos’ running mate, Marina Silva, was not on board the plane. (Reporting by Brazil newsroom)

