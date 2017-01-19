FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Plane carrying Brazil Supreme Court judge crashed into sea - source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 7:16 PM / 7 months ago

Plane carrying Brazil Supreme Court judge crashed into sea - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A plane carrying Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who is overseeing a massive corruption investigation, crashed into the sea off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state on Thursday, a judicial source said.

The small aircraft left Sao Paulo and crashed into the sea near the tourist town of Paraty, airforce and civil aviation sources said. A press representative for the Supreme Court had earlier told Reuters that Zavascki was on the passenger list for the flight, but could not confirm he was onboard. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.