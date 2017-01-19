Plane carrying Brazil Supreme Court judge crashed into sea - source

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A plane carrying Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who is overseeing a massive corruption investigation, crashed into the sea off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state on Thursday, a judicial source said.

The small aircraft left Sao Paulo and crashed into the sea near the tourist town of Paraty, airforce and civil aviation sources said. A press representative for the Supreme Court had earlier told Reuters that Zavascki was on the passenger list for the flight, but could not confirm he was onboard. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)