7 months ago
Brazil to change credit card rules seeking lower interest rates
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil to change credit card rules seeking lower interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.

The National Monetary Council, known as CMN, said consumers could only use for one month the high cost revolving credit lines that automatically finance consumers who do not pay their monthly bills in full. In new rules that banks must adopt by April 3, the balance must be financed in installments with lower rates, the council decided.

Reporting by Cesar Raizen; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese

