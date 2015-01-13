FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil consumer defaults rise 6.3 percent in 2014 -Serasa
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil consumer defaults rise 6.3 percent in 2014 -Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - An index measuring consumer defaults in Brazil rose 6.3 percent in 2014, mostly due to rising interest rates, higher inflation and a weaker job market, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.

The average size of non-bank debts rose 12.7 percent in the year, to 355.02 reais ($133.47) from 315.12 reais. Bank debts fell 3.3 percent to an average of 1,266.59 reais from 1,309.87 reais in 2013, Serasa said.

While Brazilians have been less willing to take on new debts, they have also found it hard to pay off existing loans. Consumer confidence is hovering at its lowest since the 2008 global financial crisis and Brazil’s economy is expected to post very little growth this year as the government works to tighten spending.

($1 = 2.66 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Asher Levine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.