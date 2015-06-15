FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil consumer defaults spike 4.8 pct in May -Serasa
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil consumer defaults spike 4.8 pct in May -Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - An index measuring consumer defaults in Brazil rose 4.8 percent in May from April, mostly due to rising interest rates, higher inflation and mounting unemployment, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.

It was the sharpest monthly rise registered so far this year, Serasa said.

The average size of non-bank debts rose 4.9 percent in the month, while bank debts rose 5.5 percent.

Brazilians have been less willing to take on new debts as the economy slows, which has also made it harder to pay off existing loans. Consumer confidence is hovering at its lowest since the 2008 global financial crisis and Brazil’s economy is expected to mark a recession this year as the government works to tighten spending. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.