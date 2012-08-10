UPDATE 1-Brazil Loan delinquencies to fall by year-end-cenbank

* Spike in defaults has not put Brazil into risk -Araujo

* C.bank director sees room for further credit growth

By Alonso Soto

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Loan delinquencies in Brazil will fall in the second half of the year after surging to near record highs, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Friday.

Rapid credit growth since 2009 in risky segments such as auto loans nurtured a sharp rise in defaults in recent months as the world’s No.6 economy cools down.

Private banks have become more cautious in their lending, undermining President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to rekindle faster credit growth rates to help revive Brazil’s stagnant economy.

“Data show a decline (in loan delinquencies) in the second half of the year,” Araujo said at an event in São Paulo.

Araujo, who heads the bank’s economic policy department, dismissed concerns that the recent spike in loan delinquencies may have put Brazil’s “solid” financial system at risk.

“Credit evolution in Brazil has been sustainable,” he said.

“After many years of strong growth, some moderation was the natural path of the credit market.”

Despite that, there is room for further credit growth, Araujo said. “It’s not only possible, it’s desirable” as it would pave the way for sustainable economic growth, he said.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the most-widely used gauge for loan delinquencies in Brazil, fell to the equivalent of 5.8 percent of outstanding credit in June, from a previously reported record high of 6.0 percent in May.