Brazil central bank sees market solution for troubled lender
August 14, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil central bank sees market solution for troubled lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank believes a market solution could be found that would enable debt-laden Banco Cruzeiro do Sul to avoid liquidation, central bank director Anthero Meirelles told Reuters on Tuesday.

Meirelles, who as the head of the central bank’s fiscalization directorate oversees the c ountry’s financial system, said problems at Cruzeiro do Sul and other small-and-mid-sized banks are “isolated” and pose no threat to the system.

“Yes, I believe there could be a continuity,” Meirelles said when asked if he believed there was a market solution for the lender.

The central bank seized Cruzeiro do Sul in June and placed it under the administration of banking insurance deposit fund FGC for 180 days after uncovering a series of irregularities.

