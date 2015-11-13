FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's CSN loss doubles as expenses spike
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's CSN loss doubles as expenses spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil’s second-largest flat steel maker, had its net loss doubled in the third quarter after sales and financial expenses surged.

In a securities filing on Friday, the company commonly known as CSN reported a net loss of 532.7 million reais ($141 million) last quarter, compared with a shortfall of 250.1 million reais a year ago. The result, however, was smaller than the loss of 709 million reais estimated in a Reuters poll.

Debt excluding cash and other liquid assets reached 6.6 times 12-month trailing operational earnings at the end of the quarter, the filing said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.