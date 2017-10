RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday sold 20,400 of the 30,000 currency swap contracts it offered in an auction designed to boost the real.

The central bank sold 11,200 contracts maturing on July 2 and 9,200 contracts maturing on Aug. 1, it said in a statement.

The real trimmed early losses as soon as the auction was announced. It traded at 2.0275 per dollar after the results, little changed from its previous close.