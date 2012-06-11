FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cenbank sells 8,000 FX swaps; real weakens
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil cenbank sells 8,000 FX swaps; real weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Monday sold 8,000 of the 20,000 currency swap contracts it offered in an auction, but failed to stop the real from weakening further.

The bank sold 4,000 contracts maturing on July 2 and 4,000 contracts maturing on Aug. 1, it said in a statement. That was the smallest amount of swaps offered at an auction since policymakers resumed this type of market intervention last month.

The real slightly trimmed losses when the central bank called the auction but slid 1 percent after its results, trading at 2.0430 per U.S. dollar.

