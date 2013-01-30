Brazil cenbank offers to sell dollars; real trims losses

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday offered to sell as much as $1.273 billion on the spot currency market with the agreement to repurchase them two months later, causing the real to trim early losses.

The auction effectively rolls over the same amount of dollars that had been sold by the central bank last year, with the repurchase date set to Feb. 1.

The central bank decision is likely to be considered by analysts as yet another sign that policymakers want a stronger real to lower inflation expectations.