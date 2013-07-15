FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil real posts biggest 1-day gain in over a year on China data
July 15, 2013 / 8:17 PM / in 4 years

Brazil real posts biggest 1-day gain in over a year on China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency closed nearly 2 percent stronger on Monday, its largest one-day gain in over a year, as relief about the pace of China’s economic growth encouraged investors to unwind bets on additional currency losses.

The real closed at 2.2236 per greenback, 1.9 percent stronger for the day, as China’s second-quarter GDP data came in line with market expectations, easing fears of an economic hard-landing in the largest consumer of Brazil’s commodity exports.

