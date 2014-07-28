FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cenbank to sell $2.25 bln with repurchase agreement Thursday
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil cenbank to sell $2.25 bln with repurchase agreement Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Monday said it will auction on July 31 as much as $2.25 billion on the spot market through repurchase agreements in order to roll over similar dollar lines that expire on Aug. 4.

Sporadic offerings of dollar lines, as well as daily auctions of currency swaps, are part of the central bank’s strategy to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market, reducing volatility of the real.

The central bank said in a statement that the dollars sold on Thursday will be repurchased on Jan. 5 and Feb. 3 of next year.

The real closed on Monday at 2.2230 per dollar, 0.16 percent stronger than on Friday. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.