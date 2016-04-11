FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
As real rises, Brazil central bank quiet on Tuesday swap auction
April 11, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

As real rises, Brazil central bank quiet on Tuesday swap auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - After Brazil’s currency strengthened nearly 3 percent against the dollar on Monday, the central bank failed to announce an auction of currency swaps for Tuesday in a move that could signal a further unwinding of the bank’s swap program.

Brazil’s central bank usually announces an auction of currency swaps the evening before. These derivatives provide investors with protection against currency losses.

A spokesperson for the central bank, asked about the lack of an announcement, said it did not necessarily mean there would not be an auction on Tuesday.

Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Editing by Leslie Adler

