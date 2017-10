RIO DE JANEIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real jumped 1 percent on Friday after the central bank stepped up its market intervention, offering to sell currency swaps even as the currency had been trading stable against the dollar.

At 11:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), the real was up 1.02 percent to a bid price of 2.0080 per U.S. dollar, in its third consecutive session of gains.