BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s foreign exchange regime is flexible, with no government measures in place to curb the real currency’s moves against the U.S. dollar, president Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday.

“We have no measures at all to hold back the dollar,” Rousseff told journalists in Brasilia. “This country adopts a flexible exchange rate regime.”

Brazil removed a key tax on foreign investment into fixed income late on Tuesday.