FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil real trims gains as central bank announces intervention
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil real trims gains as central bank announces intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real lost steam after the central bank announced it would intervene in the foreign exchange market on Friday, effectively setting a limit on recent currency gains.

The central bank offered to sell as much as 37,000 reverse currency swaps, derivative contracts that mimic the purchase of dollars in the futures market and are used by the monetary authority to weaken the real.

The Brazilian currency last traded at 1.9728 per dollar, 0.1 percent stronger than Thursday’s close, after rallying more than 1 percent earlier on the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.