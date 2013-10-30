FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank rolls over most currency swaps expiring on Nov. 1
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 5:48 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil central bank rolls over most currency swaps expiring on Nov. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank rolled over about two-thirds of the $8.9 billion worth of currency swaps that expire on November 1 after selling a sixth, and likely final batch, of longer-dated swaps on Wednesday.

These swaps are derivatives that offer investors protection against a possible depreciation of the real.

The central bank sold all of the 20,000 swaps it had offered in each of the six auctions it held since last week to renew the expiring maturities, a sign of investors’ appetite for currency hedge.

The bank’s decision to roll over most of the expiring swaps has helped support the real in the past few days. On Wednesday, the Brazilian currency traded 0.2 percent stronger at 2.1855 per dollar.

Brazil’s central bank has been regularly auctioning currency swaps as part of a program of daily currency interventions designed to stabilize the country’s foreign exchange market. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.