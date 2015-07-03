FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS has whistleblower deal in Brazil currency investigation - paper
#Funds News
July 3, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

UBS has whistleblower deal in Brazil currency investigation - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Swiss lender UBS AG made a whistleblower deal with Brazilian authorities investigating the suspected rigging of Brazil’s currency market and will receive no punishment in the case, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The investigation, which involves 15 of the world’s largest banks, began following the presentation of evidence by UBS, Valor Economico reported, without naming its sources.

A UBS press representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a document released Thursday, antitrust watchdog Cade alleged the banks colluded to influence benchmark currency rates in Brazil by aligning positions and pushing transactions in a way that deterred competitors from the market between 2007 and 2013, at least. Foreign exchange trading in Brazil is estimated at about $3 trillion a year, excluding swaps and derivative transactions.

The banks named in the Cade probe are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG , Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc , JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Standard Bank Group Ltd , Standard Chartered Plc and UBS. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

