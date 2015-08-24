Brazil swap program 'working well' to curb FX volatility -source

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil has no plans to sell dollars from its foreign reserves to curb foreign exchange volatility because its strategy of offering currency swaps is working “very well,” a member of President Dilma Rousseff’s economic team told Reuters on Monday.

Instead, the official added, the government would consider selling dollars through repurchase agreements if necessary to contain volatility that has spiked globally due to concerns about the Chinese economy. (Reporting by patricia Duarte; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by W Simon)