SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday that the depreciation of China’s yuan is one of the factors weighing down the local real currency.

The Brazilian real has weakened 2.5 percent against the U.S. dollar since China devalued its currency on Tuesday. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)