FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Hackers blackmail Brazil broker XP over client data breach -Valor
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2017 / 11:49 PM / 7 months ago

Hackers blackmail Brazil broker XP over client data breach -Valor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hackers who stole data from 29,000 clients of XP Investimentos SA allegedly tried to get the Brazilian independent securities firm to pay 22.5 million reais ($7.1 million) to keep the security breach secret, the online service of newspaper Valor Econômico said on Monday.

According to Valor, which reviewed documents related to the matter, hackers sought the money from Guilherme Benchimol, XP's controlling shareholder and chief executive officer. XP told the paper in a statement that the security breach had taken place between 2013 and 2014.

Efforts to contact XP's media office in São Paulo after working hours were unsuccessful. The matter remains under investigation by Brazilian authorities, XP told Valor.

The situation underscores growing risks facing financial firms in Brazil, which underwent a wave of cyberattacks two or three years ago. Banks in Brazil invest more than 10 billion reais a year in security, not only for their brick-and-mortar branches but also for their mobility apps, according to industry data.

According to Valor, XP said client investments are safe, without elaborating.

$1 = 3.1628 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.