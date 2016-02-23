FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police charge 7 for deaths caused by Samarco dam burst -report
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
February 23, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil police charge 7 for deaths caused by Samarco dam burst -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian police in the state of Minas Gerais charged six Samarco executives and one contractor for crimes relating to the deaths of 19 people caused by a burst tailings dam at a mine in November, the G1 news website reported on Tuesday.

The Samarco chief executive at the time of the incident, Ricardo Vescovi, was among those charged, according to the report.

Samarco is a joint venture of Vale SA and BHP Billiton.

Samarco had no immediate response to a request for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing bhy W Simon)

