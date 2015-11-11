FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale, BHP to create fund for Brazil dam burst recovery
#Basic Materials
November 11, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Vale, BHP to create fund for Brazil dam burst recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIANA, Brazil, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd plan to create a fund for rebuilding efforts after two dams burst at their iron ore venture in Brazil, their chief executives said in a visit to the site on Wednesday.

Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira said Samarco, the joint venture operating the Germano mine complex, had shown it was able to deal with the disaster last Thursday that left at least six people dead and another 22 still missing. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira; Writing by Brad Haynes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
