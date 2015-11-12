FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff: Samarco must be held accountable for disaster
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff: Samarco must be held accountable for disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOVERNADOR VALADARES, Brazil, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday that Samarco must be held accountable for the disaster one week ago, when the tailings dam of the Vale-BHP joint iron ore venture burst, sending a sea of mud down a populated valley in Minas Gerais state.

Rousseff told Reuters TV at an airport after flying over the devastated region that her government estimates the preliminary value of the environmental fines that will be imposed on the company at 250 million reais ($65 million), but said that other federal and state penalties and damages payments could apply. (Writing by Reese Ewing based on Reuters TV)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.