BHP, Vale to be financial guarantors of any Samarco accord -Brazil official

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd will be financial guarantors of any accord between Brazil’s government and Samarco Mineração SA over a deadly November damburst, Attorney General Luis Inacio Adams said on Monday.

Brazil is suing Samarco a 50-50 joint iron ore mining venture between BHP and Vale, for 20 billion reais ($4.89 billion) over the damburst, which killed 17 and is considered the worst environmental disaster in Brazilian history.