BHP, Vale to be financial guarantors of any Samarco accord -Brazil official
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
January 25, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

BHP, Vale to be financial guarantors of any Samarco accord -Brazil official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd will be financial guarantors of any accord between Brazil’s government and Samarco Mineração SA over a deadly November damburst, Attorney General Luis Inacio Adams said on Monday.

Brazil is suing Samarco a 50-50 joint iron ore mining venture between BHP and Vale, for 20 billion reais ($4.89 billion) over the damburst, which killed 17 and is considered the worst environmental disaster in Brazilian history.

$1= 4.09 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Peter Cooney

