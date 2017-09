RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday a judge in Espirito Santo demanded its joint venture with BHP Billiton, Samarco, pay 2 billion reais to cover damage caused in the state by a burst tailings dam in November.

Vale said it would adopt all available measures to ensure its right to a legal defense. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Stephen Eisenhammer)