Brazil officials monitoring Samarco dams after deadly burst

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Officials in Brazil were monitoring the remaining dams at the Samarco mine after one collapsed 12 days ago, burying a nearby village in mudslides and contaminating over 500 km (300 miles) of river, Fernando Pimentel, the governor of Minas Gerais, told journalists on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Samarco said it was monitoring and conducting emergency repairs on two dams still at risk of breaking their dike in the complex. (Reporting Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Reese Ewing and Brad Haynes)