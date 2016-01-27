FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers evacuated at Brazil's Samarco mine after new mudslide
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 27, 2016 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Workers evacuated at Brazil's Samarco mine after new mudslide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA said on Wednesday it evacuated some workers after rain caused a mudslide at the site of a November dam breach that killed at least 17 people and led to about 800 losing their homes.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, said in a statement the mudslide involved residual mud left in the area devastated by the earlier dam burst. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Tom Brown)

