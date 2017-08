BRASILIA, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday that a 20 billion reais ($5.7 billion) civil suit over last year's Samarco mine disaster has been dismissed, the company said in a securities filing.

The mine is operated by Samarco Mineração SA, a joint venture between Vale and the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton Ltd. Vale said the judge did not rule on the merits of the case.