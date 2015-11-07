FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Up to 10 people missing from village near Brazil dam burst -mayor
November 7, 2015 / 11:56 AM / in 2 years

Up to 10 people missing from village near Brazil dam burst -mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIANA, Brazil, Nov 7 (Reuters) - As many as 10 people are still missing from the closest village to two collapsed dams at a mining complex in Brazil, the mayor of the nearby city of Mariana told journalists on Saturday, with 13 workers having gone missing when the dams burst.

“The death toll will rise for sure ... The number of missing will rise because we’re talking to the residents of Bento (Rodrigues) and some people still aren’t accounted for,” the mayor, Duarte Júnior, said ahead of a formal briefing.

“What we’re seeing is maybe three to six people, at the most 10 people, that are missing from Bento,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
