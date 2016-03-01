FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samarco to pay at least $5 bln in Brazil dam spill deal - source
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Samarco to pay at least $5 bln in Brazil dam spill deal - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Samarco Mineracao SA will pay at least 20 billion reais ($5 billion) in 15 years as part of a deal with the Brazilian government to settle a lawsuit for damages caused by a deadly dam spill at a mine, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, will pay 4.4 billion reais in the three years following the agreement that will be signed on Wednesday, said the official who asked for anonymity because the information was not public.

Regarded as Brazil’s worst environmental disaster, the burst dam killed 19 people, forced hundreds to leave their homes and polluted one of the country’s main rivers. ($1 = 3.9260 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.