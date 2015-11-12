FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil gov starts independent audit of dams after Samarco disaster
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil gov starts independent audit of dams after Samarco disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines Minister Eduardo Braga said on Thursday that the government is starting an independent audit of containment dams in the mining sector after the deadly dam burst of Samarco last week.

Braga denied that budget cuts stemming from the government’s austerity measures contributed to any reduction in oversight of dams in the mining industry.

Two tailings dams broke their dikes last week sending a deadly spate of mud and mining waste down the Rio Doce valley in Minas Gerais state. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing, Editing by Franklin Paul)

