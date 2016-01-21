FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Samarco, Brazil gov't come closer on $4.8 bln dam-disaster accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government and Samarco Mineração SA, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, are inching closer to a deal to settle a 20 billion-real ($4.8 billion) lawsuit for damages related to a deadly November dam disaster, Brazil’s attorney general said on Thursday.

The two sides met in Brasilia on Thursday and talks have “advanced significantly” with the likelihood that the outline of an accord can be completed by early February, Luis Inacio Adams, Brazil’s attorney general, told reporters after the meeting. ($1 = 4.1564 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

