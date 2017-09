RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state and federal prosecutors said on Monday that Samarco has agreed to pay a preliminary 1 billion reais ($262 million) to cover the cleanup costs and compensation after a dam burst at its mine earlier this month.

Samarco is a joint venture between Brazil’s Vale SA and Australia’s BHP Billiton. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Richard Chang)