SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Fibria Celulose SA , the world’s largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, said on Tuesday it had sufficient water reserves for operations in Espirito Santo state to last 100 days, after the Samarco dam burst contaminated downstream rivers with mud.

Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama