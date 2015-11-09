FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vale says burst dams in Brazil to hit Mariana output
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Vale says burst dams in Brazil to hit Mariana output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIANA, Brazil, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mudslides from burst dams at the Germano mine complex in Brazil have taken out a conveyor belt at a nearby mine and will affect the output of iron ore giant Vale SA , the company told Reuters on Monday.

Vale and BHP Billiton are co-owners of Samarco, operator of the Germano mine near Mariana. Vale produced nearly 39 million tonnes of iron ore at its Mariana complex last year and output was up 1 percent in the first nine months of 2015.

Mud and wastewater from the collapsed Germano dams devastated a nearby village on Thursday and flooded towns as far as 100 km (60 miles) away, leaving 25 people missing and at least two dead. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

