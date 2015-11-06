FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
November 6, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Samarco says 1 worker dead, 13 missing after dams burst in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIANA, Brazil, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Collapsed dams at a Brazilian mine have killed at least one worker and left 13 others missing, according to the chief executive officer of Samarco, the joint venture of BHP Billiton and Vale in charge of the Germano iron ore mine.

Samarco CEO Ricardo Vescovi told reporters the mining operation was considering the need to declare force majeure and it was not clear when the mine would resume operations. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

