CORRECT(OFFICIAL)-Samarco to pay 20 bln reais in damages for dam disaster -govt memo
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECT(OFFICIAL)-Samarco to pay 20 bln reais in damages for dam disaster -govt memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Brazil government corrects total estimate to 20 bln reais from 24 bln reais)

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Mining company Samarco agreed with the Brazilian government to pay an estimated 20 billion reais ($5.1 billion) in damages for a deadly dam spill in November, the government said on Wednesday.

Samarco will pay 4.4 billion reais through 2018 into a fund to cover the clean up caused by the spill of a tailings dam. Samarco is a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton.

$1 = 3.89 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
