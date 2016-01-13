U.S.-based TechxAct says to open data centers in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-based data storage firm TechxAct plans to invest $5.4 billion over three years to build data centers in three Brazilian cities starting in 2017, two company executives said on Tuesday.

TechxAct Chairman G.H. Paryavi, who is in Brazil visiting government authorities, said in a phone interview the data centers could serve clients who did not want to store their data in the United States.

Brazil’s neutral status in the international community is a strong selling point for the project, Carlos Tavares, the company’s vice president of strategic alliances said. None of TechxAct’s 1,000 corporate and government clients would object to storing their data in Brazil, he said.

The foreign investment branch of Sao Paulo state’s government said in a press release it planned to sign a memorandum of understanding with TechxAct confirming two of the centers would be based in the cities of Campinas and Sorocaba.

The third data center will likely be in Recife, in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, the statement said.

Paryavi said he is betting Brazil’s political and economic troubles will be resolved and the company plans to finalize the three cities in the next six months.

The company plans to fund the project with its own capital as well as investments from sovereign wealth funds and development banks, he said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Diane Craft)