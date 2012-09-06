FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil increases 2023 bond size to $1.35 bln with Asia sale
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil increases 2023 bond size to $1.35 bln with Asia sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Brazil sells additional $100 mln worth of 10-yr bonds in Asia

* Bonds pay lowest yield ever for a Brazilian issue

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil on Thursday sold an additional $100 million in global bonds due in 2023 to Asian investors, increasing the size of its new 10-year benchmark debt to $1.35 billion, the country’s Treasury said.

The government sold on Wednesday $1.25 billion worth of the new bond at a yield of 2.686 percent, the lowest ever for a Brazilian 10-year paper, as investors were eager to benefit from relatively higher returns from emerging economies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
