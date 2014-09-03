Brazil may boost 2025 issue to $1 bln on strong demand - source

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Treasury could increase the sale of global dollar-denominated bonds due in 2025 to $1 billion as demand for the issue turned out stronger than expected, a government official with knoweldge of the deal said on Wednesday.

“Our target (for the reopening) was between $500 million and $750 million, but the demand is above $4 billion. So, there is the possibility to increase it to $1 billion,” the official, who declined to be identified because the deal is in the works, told Reuters. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)