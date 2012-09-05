FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil offers to sell $1 bln global bonds due 2023
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Brazil offers to sell $1 bln global bonds due 2023

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government offered on Wednesday to sell $1 billion in dollar-denominated global bonds due in 2023, in its latest foray in dollars into foreign markets since November.

Deutsche Bank and BTG Pactual will manage the deal, the Brazilian Treasury said in a statement.

The Brazilian government could raise the offer to $1.5 billion depending on demand, a source close to the negotiation said. The issuance aims to improve financing terms for local corporate issuers by setting a new dollar-denominated benchmark.

The sale also signals that investors are returning to riskier emerging-market debt after a hiatus following the worsening of the debt crisis in Europe earlier this year.

Prices of Brazil’s global bonds have recovered steadily in recent months. Benchmark bonds due 2022 are trading at a bid price of 144.313, near an all-time high of 144.688 reached in late July.

Brazil last sold dollar-denominated global debt in November when it issued $1 billion in 30-year bonds after reopening an existing issue.

