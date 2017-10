BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to issue international debt denominated in U.S. dollars this year, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said in a press conference on Thursday.

Augustin added that the current exchange rate of Brazil’s currency, the real, is “closer to what we believe is best for the economy.”

At 3:26 p.m. (1726 GMT), the real was trading 0.35 percent weaker at 2.0968 per U.S. dollar.