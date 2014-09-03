FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazil launches US$1bn tap of 2025 bond, orders close to US$5bn
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil launches US$1bn tap of 2025 bond, orders close to US$5bn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects new total outstanding size to US$4.25bn)

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil is set to raise US$1bn through a reopening of its 4.25% Global 2025 bond, after demand for the issue approached US$5bn, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, launched the transaction at a final spread of 147bp over US Treasuries, the tight end of guidance of 150bp area (plus or minus 3bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 160bp area.

The reopening will bring the total outstanding size on the note to US$4.25bn.

BTG Pactual, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.