UPDATE 1-Brazil buys back 1.673 bln reais in global debt

* Buys back 2016 and 2022 real-denominated global bonds

* Follows sale of 3.15 bln reais in 2024 global bonds

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government bought back 1.673 billion reais ($885 million) of global 2016 and 2022 bonds denominated in the country’s currency, the Treasury said on Thursday, in a move to improve borrowing terms and keep pressure off its exchange rate.

The Treasury said it had bought back 655.25 million reais of global 2016 bonds and 1.018 billion reais of global 2022 bonds

Brazil sold 3.15 billion reais in 2024 global bonds earlier this week, its first sale of real-denominated global debt since 2010, in a bid to improve its bond maturity curve and relieve pressure on the real.

The sale of the real-denominated debt aims to improve the terms of such bonds for Brazil’s Treasury by taking advantage of greater appetite for emerging market debt than when some of the older bonds were issued.

The bond sales are also part of government efforts to ease pressure on the real, whose value soared against the dollar and other major currencies over the past three years. A strong real crimps the competitiveness of Brazil’s exports and raises costs for domestic industries.

After the buybacks, the amount outstanding of 2016 real-denominated global bonds remained at 2.856 billion reais, while that of the 2022 issue totaled 2.216 billion reais, the Treasury said.